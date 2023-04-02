x
Crime

Woman wounded by gunfire on Bourbon Street, NOPD reports

Credit: Lily Cummings WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on a busy section of Bourbon Street left a woman wounded by the gunfire early Sunday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:16 a.m. in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, known for late-night tourist attractions.

Few details on the incident are available, but an NOPD report says “a female of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound.”

EMS transported the woman to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

