Bourbon Street shooting among four in New Orleans since midnight; five injured

All four shootings took place after midnight.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating four shootings that took place in the early morning hours Saturday across the city, including one on Bourbon Street and one in the CBD.

Police received their first a call of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Derbigny Street, where police say one man was shot. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police are also investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East at the intersection of North Coronet and East Coronet Courts, where a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to he hospital by EMS. The call was received shortly before 1:20 a.m..

Police then received concurrent calls shortly after 3:30 a.m., with reports of two shootings; one in the 500 block of Bourbon Street, where a man was shot, and one in the 500 block of Natchez Street near the intersection of Poydras and Magazine Streets, where a woman was shot. Both victims were take to the hospital.

At the moment, it is unclear the extent of the victims' injuries.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867