Woman arrested in Bourbon Street shooting that left a man in critical condition, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested in Saturday’s shooting on Bourbon Street that left a man in critical condition and injured two other people.

Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say they have booked Shawnnika Smith, 30, with attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, among other related charges.

They say Smith was at the corner of Bourbon and Toulouse Street at about 6:00 a.m. on Saturday when she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a man several times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition by EMS.

Two other people nearby were hit in the legs by the gunfire. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say when Smith was arrested, she was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crimestoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.