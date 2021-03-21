Bourbon Street shooting: NOPD asks public to name 2 people involved

At some point, the argument got worse, and that's when the second person in the photo, who is wearing a black jacket, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

NEW ORLEANS — After a man was shot Saturday night in the French Quarter, police officers investigating the shooting need the public's help, a spokesperson said.

The New Orleans Police Department released a photo of two people believed to be involved in the Saturday night Bourbon Street shooting, and they're asking for the public to help to name them.

At around 11:06 p.m., the person wearing a green shirt and blue hat in the photo got into an argument with a person in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.

At some point, the argument got worse, and that's when the second person in the photo, who is wearing a black jacket, pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting two people.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information about the shooting, the names of the people involved can help anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

People who'd like to contact the NOPD Eighth District detectives involved with this case directly can call 504-658-6080.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

