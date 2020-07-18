Boutte woman arrested for stabbing, killing boyfriend Saturday

The Boutte 41-year-old, Jason Hill was found with what appeared to be a stabbing wound in the chest by sheriff deputies who arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was stabbed to death in Boutte Saturday morning, and sheriff's deputies have arrested his girlfriend for murder, a spokesman with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said.

At the scene, deputies immediately identified and detained the victim's girlfriend, 25-year-old Keosha Thomas, as a suspect

The Boutte 41-year-old, Jason Hill was found with what appeared to be a stabbing wound in the chest by sheriff deputies who arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m., Cpl. James Grimaldi said in a release.

Hill was rushed from the 100 block of South Kinler Street to St. Charles Hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigators got an arrest warrant for Thomas, who's also from Boutte, and charged her with second-degree murder, the release said.

Deputies said the investigation has not been closed.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact Detective Joseph Dewhirst of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.

