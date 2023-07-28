More than a half-dozen break-ins at CBD parking garage

It appears the burglars targeted a series of mostly high-end vehicles.

NEW ORLEANS — Friday morning some residents in New Orleans Central Business District woke up to broken glass and burglarized vehicles.

"It’s unfortunate. Multiple cars got broken into. People pay a lot of money to park in this garage and think that it’s safe. Obviously, not the case," Will Coffey, a parking garage customer, said.

More than a half-dozen cars were broken into overnight – at the parking garage at O’keefe Avenue and Girod Street. Many people who live in South Market District apartment buildings park there.

"I park here all the time, and I’m just counting down the days mine gets broken into," Amanda Collins, a parking garage customer, said.

It appears the burglars targeted a series of mostly high-end vehicles. Suspects rifled through glove boxes and center consoles – looking for valuables.

A parking garage in the South Market District was hit by vehicle burglars overnight. They broke car windows and ransacked more than a half dozen vehicles. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/4J1K6ZLvRu — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) July 28, 2023

Data from the metropolitan crime commission shows there have been more than 43,000 vehicle burglary reports so far this year.

The number is actually down 32 percent from this time last year.