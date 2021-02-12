Police searching for parents of 15-year-old suspect in Michigan school shooting; attorney says they relocated for safety

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. They both reportedly lived in Jacksonville for several years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School.

This comes after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the couple.

Addresses include residences on San Pablo Road and Jacksonville Beach.

James Crumbley was also charged with a D.U.I in 2005 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to police records.

Authorities have said their son, Ethan Crumbley, opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Seven students and a teacher were shot before Crumbley surrendered to sheriff’s deputies.

Three of the students died Tuesday. The fourth died Wednesday at a hospital.

The semi-automatic gun used in the shooting was purchased legally by Crumbley’s father last week, according to investigators.

“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Thursday. The gun “seems to have been just freely available to that individual.”

She said then that the parents’ actions went “far beyond negligence.”

When the sheriff's office was notified the Oakland County prosecutor had issued warrants, detectives "immediately moved to arrest the couple," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. The attorney contacted detectives again to say she had made repeated attempts to reach them by phone and text but had not received a response.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

The couple's attorney sent First Coast News a statement explaining that the Crumbleys are not running from law enforcement and instead, they left town the day of the shooting for their own safety.

The attorney said they’re returning to the area to be arraigned. You can read the full statement below.

On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges. The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports.