'Justice for Breonna Taylor Act' which is meant to prohibit no-knock warrants introduced by US Senator Rand Paul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act to prohibit no-knock warrants, which allow law enforcement officials to forcibly enter a home without announcing their authority or purpose.

The bill is named in memory and honor of Breonna Taylor who was killed during a police raid on her home on March 13, which was conducted under the authority of a no-knock warrant, Paul's office said in a news release.

Taylor was shot multiple times during the execution of the warrant after her boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired on officers after thinking it was break-in.

“After talking with Breonna Taylor’s family, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants. This bill will effectively end no-knock raids in the United States,” said Sen. Paul.

Earlier this week, Senator Paul says he held a call with Breonna Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X, and others fighting for criminal justice reform, where he reiterated his long-standing commitment to ensuring a just and fair system that respects all Americans’ rights, including the need to end no-knock warrants.

Under the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, federal law enforcement officers would be required to provide notice of their authority and purpose before they could execute a warrant, and it would require the same of any state or local law enforcement agency that receives funds from the Department of Justice.

You can read Senator Paul’s Justice for Breonna Taylor Act HERE.

