Bridge City shooting victim found dead in hospital parking lot

Investigators say they believe the two victims were shot in the 100 block of 9th Street and then drove to the hospital.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Authorities say one person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in the Bridge City area of Jefferson Parish late Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of 9th Street around 10:40 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. Deputies found multiple spent bullet casings, but no victims.

About 10 minutes later, the sheriff’s office received word that someone had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and side. That person’s wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The JPSO said a second person with multiple gunshot wounds was found in a car in the hospital parking lot. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the two victims were shot in the 100 block of 9th Street and then drove to the hospital.

The JPSO did not release the name of the victims or a possible motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.