Man accused of stabbing dad to death, tossing him in trash arrested in Gretna traffic stop

Officer Jose DeLosAngeles with the Gretna Police Department had to testify before a grand jury in Brooklyn. Afterward, Joseph Adams was charged.

GRETNA, La. — When Gretna police officers pulled over a Ford pickup truck in October, something just didn't feel right.

Later, the officers would find out they pulled over a man wanted for stabbing his father more than 46 times, killing him, and tossing him in the trash.

Officers Jose DeLosAngeles and Kaleab Magyar pulled over the F-150 on Oct 20. The officers would later find out the driver was a felon previously convicted for first-degree rape and illegal possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Gretna Police Department

The driver, Joseph Adams was extremely nervous when speaking to the Gretna police officers, and that made Officer DeLosAngeles believe that the traffic stop may be more than just that.

So, the officers ran a registration check on Adams' vehicle.

That's when they learned that the vehicle was involved in a homicide in New York, the release said.

NYPD had issued a hold on the vehicle, so the police officers immediately detained Adams and searched his car.

In addition to a loaded firearm, police also found drug paraphernalia in the truck driven by Adams.

NYPD detectives were notified that Adams had been arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and the truck he was driving was seized.

The day after the arrest, NYPD detectives were sent to the Gretna Police Department Headquarters.

After getting a search warrant and with help from the Gretna Police Crime Scene, the truck was processed. Investigators found evidence that involved the homicide in New York.

Two weeks later, officer DeLosAngeles went to Brooklyn, New York to testify in front of a Grand Jury. Afterward, the Grand Jury accepted the murder charge for Adams.

He's charged with stabbing his father over 46 times. The truck Adams was driving when he was stopped in Gretna was the truck he used to dispose of his father.