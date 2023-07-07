x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

13 and 15-year-old brothers arrested on murder charges in St. John Parish

They were arrested on Wednesday in LaPlace.

More Videos

LAPLACE, La. — Two teenage boys have been arrested for murder in St. John the Baptist Parish. 

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook that the two boys are 13-year-old and 15-year-old brothers.

They were arrested on Wednesday in LaPlace on second-degree murder charges in connection with a 2023 homicide.

Both suspects are being held in custody on a $500,000 bond.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news. 

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out