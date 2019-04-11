GRETNA, La. — Two men were shot and killed and a third was injured less than 12 hours apart in Gretna this weekend. They're the first killings in the city investigated by the GPD in 2019, officials say.

Two brothers were arrested and reportedly confessed to one killing, and on Monday police found and arrested a Belle Chasse man in connection to the second, officials said.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, officers were called to the Gretna Park Apartments on Gretna Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man identified as 32-year-old Walter Wilson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wilson, a resident in the apartment complex, was pronounced dead on the scene. The GPD identified brothers Willie Slater, 37, and Harold Slater, 33, as the alleged shooters through eyewitness statements.

Detectives found and arrested the Slaters at the complex, and they later allegedly confessed to the killing and led police to the apparent murder weapon -- a black semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun.

GPD officials said the murder was the result of an ongoing dispute between the brothers and Wilson over a woman and drugs, but did not specify further. Both brothers had previous convictions related to distribution of cocaine.

The men were booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on second-degree murder charges.

About 12 hours before the Gretna Park shooting, at around 3:40 a.m., police responded to the 24/7 Lounge on the Westbank Expressway, where a man was shot in the neck and another was shot in both legs inside the bar.

One victim in the shooting, 22-year-old Elroy Raymond of Gretna, was rushed to University Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other went to the ER at West Jefferson Hospital and was listed in stable condition. Police officials said he was a bystander inside the bar.

Police opened the first Gretna homicide investigation of the year and issued an arrest warrant for the person they said was responsible for the shooting. On Monday afternoon, they arrested 44-year-old Brian Young of Belle Chasse. Officials allege Young is the 24/7 Lounge shooter.

