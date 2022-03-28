2 hospitalized, 'brutally attacked' in French Quarter, Marigny

The NOPD said the victim in the second attack suffered "traumatic head injuries" in the attack.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 37-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after two separate violent attacks in New Orleans last week.

The New Orleans Police Department says William Lewis was booked on charges of armed robbery, second-degree robbery, attempted murder and obstruction following two violent incidents.

According to police, the first incident, a robbery, happened on March 21 in the 1000 block of Touro Street. The second attack happened on March 25 near Burgundy and Barracks streets in which Lewis allegedly struck another person several times with a blunt object and robbed them of their wallet.

The NOPD said the victim in the second attack suffered "traumatic head injuries" in the attack.

"During both incidents, the victims were brutally attacked by Lewis and hospitalized as a result of their injuries," a statement from the police department said.

The NOPD said detectives identified Lewis as a suspect in the second attack, and he was arrested on March 26. He was later linked to the first robbery after he was arrested, police say.

Anyone with information about either attack is asked to call the NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.