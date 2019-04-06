NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating after they believe the same person crashed into two New Orleans East businesses in order to rob them early Monday morning.

Initial NOPD investigation revealed that around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a gray SUV was driven into the front of an AT&T outlet store on Morrison Road, which opened just last Wednesday.

A short time later, a gray SUV was also seen hitting into the doors of the Walgreens pharmacy at Lake Forest Drive and Bullard Avenue.

An eyewitness shared photos of the extensive damage to the stores.

Police are investigating the burglaries and said no further information was available.

Officials ask that anyone with information on crimes like this in the Greater New Orleans area call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.