NEW ORLEANS —

Three men who allegedly used a school bus to break into a Dollar General store earlier this month are being sought by the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said the three men drove the school bus into the front door of the business in order to gain access. The burglars then entered the store and reportedly took numerous items before fleeing the scene on foot.

The NOPD released surveillance footage of the April 14 burglary and asked anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.

The burglary took place in the 10600 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured subjects is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.