JPSO deputy fires at fleeing burglary suspect’s vehicle during a chase, Sheriff's Office says

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the department is investigating a reported vehicle burglary where a responding officer fired his weapon at a fleeing suspect.

The sheriff’s office says just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a report of vehicle burglaries in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road in Elmwood. When deputies arrived on the scene they found several subjects that fled into a nearby apartment complex the sheriff’s office says.

During a foot pursuit, deputies caught two male juveniles, both from New Orleans according to a JPSO report.

A third subject got into a vehicle and continued to flee from deputies.

The sheriff’s office says as the subject was fleeing, the driver pointed a gun at a deputy who fired at the suspect, striking the vehicle.

It is unknown if the suspect was injured. Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Earhart Expressway and into New Orleans where pursuing deputies lost the subject.

At the scene, deputies found over 45 vehicles in the area that were burglarized.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact CrimeStoppers.