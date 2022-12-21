Man burglarizes Warehouse District business, steals pizza delivery bags, beer, NOPD says

NOPD needs help in locating the suspect caught on camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man they say allegedly broke into a warehouse district business on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the man was caught on security cameras allegedly shattering the rear glass door and entering the business in the 800 block of Howard Avenue. He reportedly removed several red pizza delivery bags and beer from a cooler and then fled the scene.

Police say the man was wearing a red t-shirt with white writing and blue shorts at the time of the incident. He is described by police as having medium-length hair tied back in a small ponytail.

Anyone with information regarding his identity, or location or has additional information about this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.