Three people shot in Bywater Friday night, fourth victim injured during shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot in the Bywater Friday night.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Marais Street.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth victim was taken to the hospital, but it is unclear what their injuries are.

