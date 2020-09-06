Calls to defund police, other changes urged in wake of George Floyd killing

“When people are saying defund the police or defund the DA’s office, they’re talking about making sure that their tax dollars are not being used to abuse them."

NEW ORLEANS — On the day that George Floyd was buried, one New Orleans City Council Member called for changes in how the city’s money is spent when it comes to policing and the justice system.

Tuesday’s development is the latest in a wave of events since Floyd’s killing. The countless Americans who’ve protested the police involved Floyd’s police involved death are demanding many reforms. Some are now calling for police to be defunded. On Tuesday, New Orleans City Council President, Jason Williams, said he hears those calls.

“So, when people are saying defund the police or defund the district attorney’s office, they’re talking about making sure that their tax dollars are not being used to abuse them. So, I think that’s a conversation that we need to have,” said Williams.

Williams is looking to organize a citizen advisory committee to study how city money is spent in the justice system, that includes policing. Williams did not specify when the proposed citizen committee would be in place or how large it would be. He did say that he would like to see members of communities of color or communities that are more heavily policed to be on the committee. As far as the NOPD is concerned, there’s not much money to strip away to begin with.

“Well first of all, we as a department are working with the bare minimum right now,” said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Similar to police around the country, Superintendent Ferguson finds himself answering questions that quite frankly, weren’t publicly discussed two weeks ago. But now he’s addressing the question of defunding police.

“I would hope that we do not have that occur here, but I understand the outcry across the country,” said Ferguson.

In the roughly two weeks since Floyd's death, we've witnessed tremendous change in people's perceptions, reputations and relationships.