Over 20 car break-ins near movie set in Lower Garden District, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — Reports from crewmembers working on a movie set in New Orleans say that more than 20 cars were broken into near the Lower Garden District. They tell us they were filming for Renfield, a movie starring Nicholas Cage.

Crew members said security was present, but the suspects were still able to get into the lot.

The victims were told that police would be coming to the scene, but shortly after, they say they received a letter stating that the New Orleans Police Department was not available to come to the location.

The letter said that no officers could come out and take reports due to the volume of car break-ins and the lack of available police officers on duty.

With no officers able to come to the scene, the crew members were told to file reports online.

We have reached out to the NOPD, asking them about the allegations that there were too many victims and not enough officers to respond. We'll let you know when we receive an update.