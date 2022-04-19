Car burglars caught on camera smashing windows in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for multiple car burglars caught on surveillance video smashing car windows in Lakeview Friday morning.
According to New Orleans police, the burglaries happened early Friday morning, between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m.
Police reported cars were broken into on the following blocks:
- 6900 block of Milne Street
- 6500 block of Wuerpel Street
- 5800 and 6000 blocks of Louis XIV Street
- 6300 block of Colbert Street
- 100 block of Bragg Street
- 6100 block of Louisville Street
A surveillance camera on Wuerpel Street caught the burglars in the act, showing them using a black SUV to move quickly around the neighborhood.
At least one of the burglars was carrying a gun, according to police.
Anyone with information on these car break-ins is asked to call NOPD's Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.