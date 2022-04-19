Car burglars caught on camera smashing windows in Lakeview

A surveillance camera on Wuerpel Street caught the burglars in the act, showing them using a black SUV to move quickly around the neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for multiple car burglars caught on surveillance video smashing car windows in Lakeview Friday morning.

According to New Orleans police, the burglaries happened early Friday morning, between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m.

Police reported cars were broken into on the following blocks:

6900 block of Milne Street

6500 block of Wuerpel Street

5800 and 6000 blocks of Louis XIV Street

6300 block of Colbert Street

100 block of Bragg Street

6100 block of Louisville Street

A surveillance camera on Wuerpel Street caught the burglars in the act, showing them using a black SUV to move quickly around the neighborhood.

At least one of the burglars was carrying a gun, according to police.

Anyone with information on these car break-ins is asked to call NOPD's Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.