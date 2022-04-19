x
Crime

Car burglars caught on camera smashing windows in Lakeview

A surveillance camera on Wuerpel Street caught the burglars in the act, showing them using a black SUV to move quickly around the neighborhood.
Credit: New Orleans Police Department

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for multiple car burglars caught on surveillance video smashing car windows in Lakeview Friday morning.

According to New Orleans police, the burglaries happened early Friday morning, between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m.

Police reported cars were broken into on the following blocks:

  • 6900 block of Milne Street
  • 6500 block of Wuerpel Street
  • 5800 and 6000 blocks of Louis XIV Street
  • 6300 block of Colbert Street
  • 100 block of Bragg Street
  • 6100 block of Louisville Street

At least one of the burglars was carrying a gun, according to police.

Anyone with information on these car break-ins is asked to call NOPD's Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

