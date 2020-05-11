Car crash causes power outage on the north side of Kenner

Police said they responded to a car that ran into a light pole cutting it in half and knocking out power to a large area of the north side of Kenner.

KENNER, La. — Kenner residents are once again without power, but this time its not because of a storm.

Kenner police are investigating a single car crash at the intersection of Joe Yenni Boulevard and Platt Street.

Police said they responded to a car that ran into a light pole at approximately 9:15 p.m., cutting the pole in half and knocking out power to a large area of the north side of Kenner.

The driver stayed on scene with police while the passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kenner police said alcohol is believed to be involved.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Entergy workers are on scene.

