Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City

A 28-year-old was shot several times. A 17-year-old was injured by glass shattered in the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City that left two women injured.

According to the NOPD, the gunfire happened in the 600 block of S. Gayoso Street, shortly after 7 p.m., Wednesday night. That’s just two blocks from the Orleans Justice Center.

The overnight crime report indicates a “known” man fired into the women’s car.

Police initially reported the shooting in the 3000 block of Perdido Street.

Upon further investigation, police determined the incident actually happened near S. Gayoso St. and Tulane Ave.

Neighbors tell WWL-TV the vehicle ran into the side gate of the jail as the women tried to get away from the gunmen.

Thursday morning, there were sheriff deputies posted at the gate which was substantially damaged in the crash.

New Orleans EMS transported the women to University Medical Center.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooter.