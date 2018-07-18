NEW ORLEANS – The car stolen in a bizarre theft caught on surveillance camera has been returned.

According to the car’s owner, Julien Chouest, police found the car sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The video is crazy to watch and shows how far someone will go to steal something, in this case, Julien Chouest's car.

"Well it's very violating," Chouest said. "I'm sleeping in my house and they have these individuals stealing my car that I worked hard to pay for."

Two men are seen walking up to the Jeep early Sunday morning. Blocked in the driveway by another car, the men try and maneuver the Jeep out. After several minutes, and collisions with the house next door, they use the neighbor's driveway to pull out and drive-off.

Police say they’ve identified one of the suspects seen in the video, but have not released his name.

Inside stolen vehicle from Lakeview, hear victim describe interior @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/9G9U4dW5K1 — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) July 18, 2018

According to WWL Crime Analyst, Jeff Asher, they're right. So far this year, Lakeview has reported 41 car burglaries and 13 auto thefts. More than half of those cases have happened since June first.

"It's really sad people can take such disregard for people's possessions they worked so hard for," Chouest said.

