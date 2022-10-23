Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Although the NOPD said that their police report for the incident is not yet complete, the incident is not classified as a carjacking because the chain of events do not fit its legal definition.
"Investigation into this incident remains open and active. Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111," the press release from NOPD said.