NEW ORLEANS — A man in Lakeview was trying to help a friend out Christmas Eve and had his car stolen in the process.

The man's car was stolen Tuesday in the 6000 block of Louisville Street and Thursday, the vehicle was found damaged in the Desire Area.

Neighbors said they weren't surprised by that his car was stolen. They said they are used to it but frustrated with the constant crime in their area.

Shane Fay said he wasn't sure he'd ever see his vehicle again, but Thursday morning, he got a call. It was found damaged and abandoned. It looks like it may have crashed into a fence.

"(I'm relieved) that we have the car, but now, it's a whole different thing I didn't expect to deal with," Fay said.

It was around 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and Fay was picking up a package for a friend a few blocks away in Lakeview, since he wasn't home.

You can see him in the Ring doorbell pick up the car, walk back to his car to put the package inside, then walk across the street to a neighbor's home to tell them he picked up the package.

While he is on the neighbor's front porch, you see a white car pull up next to his black SUV. That's when Fay witnessed someone jump out the white car, jump into his car, then drive off in it. He's thankful his children were not inside the car. He tried chasing after the car, but it got away.

"I watched the whole thing happen," Fay said. "Just that quick."

He said the crime in his neighborhood continued through the night.

"That night after all this happened, there were 12 cars broken into on my street. It's just unacceptable," he said.

It's not a surprise to Lakeview neighbors.

"I literally wake up in the morning wondering if my windows going to be bashed in," said Jeff Martiny who has lived in Lakeview for many years.

Neighbors told us package thefts and car break-ins are an everyday problem.

"Every day, every day, every day and now it's getting more bold," Martiny said. "I don't know why we pay such a premium to live out here, especially with the extra crime prevention tax we pay, and it seems we get nothing out of it."

It's part of the reason Martiny is moving to Metairie.

"There's a point in time where enough's enough," he said.

They're all desperate for a solution to stop the crime.

"I'd like to sit down with the mayor. I'd like to have a sit-down and just talk 'hey let's get together, figure this out," Fay said.

He's waiting to find out the extent of the damage to his car. NOPD has not released details about possible suspects. Fay said they took his car seats, phone, and the package that had a computer monitor inside.

