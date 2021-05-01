Carjacker dropped off at Little Woods home, steals Range Rover

The New Orleans Police Department said the carjacking happened around 12 p.m. in the 7600 block of Pineridge Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is responsible for a carjacking in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East on Monday.

The New Orleans Police Department said the carjacking happened around 12 p.m. in the 7600 block of Pineridge Street. Police say a woman was inside a home when a man approached her, pulled out what she believed was a gun and then demanded the keys to her 2020 White Range Rover.

Police say the man then drove off in the car, but it was recovered shortly after.

The police department described the suspect as a black man about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a burgundy hoodie with a black puffer vest, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

He was dropped off in a maroon Nissan Murano and police say he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about this carjacking is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

