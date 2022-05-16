Carjacker speeds off with woman on hood in CBD Sunday

An eyewitness told WWL-TV that the woman was “screaming like death” as the car “was driving so fast and swerving to try to throw her off.”

NEW ORLEANS — A woman got onto the hood of her car and held on as a carjacker attempted to drive away in the New Orleans Central Business District Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The carjacker was arrested, and the woman did not suffer any physical injuries, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. and started at the intersection of Carondelet and Gravier streets.

According to police, the victim was attempting to get into her vehicle when 38-year-old Austin Levalley pushed his way in to the car while holding a gun in his waistband.

The victim told police she jumped onto the hood of the vehicle and held on while Levalley drove down the street several blocks.

An eyewitness told WWL-TV that the woman was “screaming like death” as the car “was driving so fast and swerving to try to throw her off.”

Police saw the woman on the hood of the vehicle near the intersection of Poydras and Carondelet and approached the car. They said Levalley then fled from the vehicle and was caught after a brief foot chase.

Levalley was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges that included armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, reckless operation and resisting an officer.

Police said he was also wanted for an auto theft on April 1 in the 400 block of Common.