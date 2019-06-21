NEW ORLEANS — A man whose carjacking career included stealing two cars with children still in them pleaded guilty to eight charges, the the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said.

Kentrell Lockett, 19, changed his plea at a hearing scheduled to argue bond reduction and other pretrial matters.

He admitted guilt to three counts of carjacking, two counts of motor vehicle theft, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of felony posession of stolen things and a misdemeanor charge of illegal posession of stolen things.

Lockett faces up to 10 years in state prison on the gun charge and up to 20 years for each carjacking.

The first carjacking took place in the 6000 block of Painters Street in Gentilly on May 14, 2018. In that incident, Lockett removed an infant in a car seat from the vehicle and placed the child on the sidewalk before speeding off.

The second took place in the 4700 block of Music Street on April 15, 2019. When a woman went into a convenience store, leaving her two children in the car, Lockett drove off in the vehicle, stopping to order the children out of the car and threatening to shoot them if they didn't comply.

Lockett's third carjacking conviction stems from an incident on April 21, 2019 in the 3700 block of Clematis Street. A woman reportedly stopped and offered him a ride because he appeared thirsty and in distress, but Lockett choked her and ordered her out of the car when he got in.

"This dangerous teen offender was becoming increasingly brazen and violent as his crimes progressed," New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said. "I'm thankful that New Orleans police were able to put a stop to his crime spree before someone was seriously injured or killed. While commendable that he chose today to plead guilty as charged in the face of overwhelming evidence, the fear he instilled in his victims and the peril he posed to our community cannot be overlooked next month when the judge imposes his sentence."

Lockett is scheduled to be sentenced July 29.