NOPD and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested armed carjacking suspects minutes after it happened

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police officers arrested two suspects minutes after they allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint on Louisiana Avenue while a third suspect involved was arrested a short time later by deputies in St. Bernard Parish.

According to an NOPD report, at about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the female victim told police she was approached in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue by a man armed with a rifle.

Police say the man demanded the victim exit her vehicle and leave her purse. She complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s black 2011 Jeep Liberty, with a black pickup truck following behind.

NOPD officers quickly spotted the Jeep and attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and fled.

Police say after the vehicle somehow became disabled the two subjects identified as Cairen Jones, 19, and Jacob Jones, 20, got out and fled on foot but were apprehended by pursuing officers. Two firearms were also recovered.

At the same time, additional NOPD officers spotted the pickup truck seen following the stolen Jeep.

Police say the truck entered St. Bernard Parish and, with the assistance of NOPD officers, St. Bernard Parish deputies pursued the driver of the truck.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Diamond Eugene. During a search, Eugene was found in possession of the female victim’s credit card and a rifle.

The pickup truck was reported stolen out of St. Tammany Parish according to police.

Cairen Jones and Jacob Jones were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count each of simple burglary, armed robbery, illegal carrying of weapons, and resisting an officer.

Diamond Eugene was booked by St. Bernard Parish deputies on multiple charges including aggravated assault, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, and illegal possession of stolen things.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police say additional charges could be added.