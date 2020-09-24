Carjacking victim speaks out

“I was so frantic, I thought I was going to die,” Guillen said. “I really thought I was going to die.”

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — New Orleans Police are investigating a series of carjacking's across the city.

Marlyn Guillen is still shaking from the violence she endured when someone stole her car at gunpoint Monday night.

“I was so frantic, I thought I was going to die,” Guillen said. “I really thought I was going to die.”

The carjacking happened in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans east.

Guillen said she was loading her vehicle when two men approached her and one of the men pulled out handgun.

“I’ve never had a gunman or anybody point a gun at me like that,” Guillen said. “It was just really scary. I was terrified.”

Guillen said she tossed the carjackers her keys and ran back into the store.

She is a Special Education teacher at Sarah T. Reed High School.

Guillen said in addition to losing her blue Nissan Altima, the carjackers also stole instructional materials she just printed for her students and other items in her car.

“I had my personal laptop and some other items (in the car),” she said. “I had important paperwork.”

There have been ten carjacking since Monday in the city, in neighborhoods from New Orleans east to Mid-City.

Two women were carjacked within three hours of each other near North Claiborne and Esplanade, Wednesday night.

Tuesday evening there was an armed carjacking in the 6000 block of Cameron Boulevard in Gentilly.

Police released a video of the alleged crime.

It shows a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt, get out of a red Mercedes SUV, brandish a weapon, then order the driver of a gray Nissan out of his car.

“I’m just asking for people if you’re having a hard time, seek help, don’t steal from other people, go to work,” Guillen said.

According to Guillen, she may or may not get her car back, but she says some things can’t be replaced, like her peace of mind and sense of security.

In a statement, the NOPD said investigations into a series of carjackings that occurred in the First, Third, and Seventh Districts are open and very active.

Several of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made.

If you can help solve any of these crimes, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.