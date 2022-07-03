4 vehicles stolen at gunpoint since Saturday, according to NOPD

Three of the instances were categorized as carjackings and the fourth as an armed robbery.

NEW ORLEANS — There were four instances of victims giving up their keys at gunpoint between Saturday afternoon and very early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police daily crime log.

Three of the instances were categorized as carjackings and the fourth as an armed robbery.

The instances included:

2:08 PM, 6642 Virgilian Street. The 43-yar-old victim said one person out of a group of four approached him, pulled a gun and demanded him to get out of his vehicle. He complied and the four suspects got inside.

3:53 PM, Sullen Place and Cambridge Street in Algiers. A 60-year-old woman said a suspect approached her vehicle, pulled out a handgun and demanded her keys. She complied and he drove off in her vehicle.

10:13 PM, 11101 N. Parkwood Ct. An 82-year-old man said he was returning home when a suspect approached him from behind with a gun. The man demanded the victim’s keys and he complied. The suspect then fled in the car.

Sunday, 01:24 AM 1400 N. Derbigny. Two women were dropped off in an Uber and walking to their vehicle. They got inside and heard a loud knock and a suspect holding a gun. The victims got out of the car and the suspect drove off.

The incidents in which people were inside of their vehicles were listed as carjackings. The other incident was listed as an armed robbery.