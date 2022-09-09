Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

Police and deputies say they're working together to reduce the region's carjacking problem.

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies.

Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after they were found in possession of a stolen car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

They were found at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. New Orleans Police say the truck was used in an armed robbery in the eighth district.

The owner of the truck was called to the scene on Friday. He told Eyewitness News he got a call from police saying they found it, crashed. He says it was stolen a week ago while he was at work.

Authorities say robberies and carjackings are not just happening in New Orleans, with one in Slidell and another in Terrytown just this week.

Sheriff Lopinto from Jefferson Parish said, “We have been working very well over the last few months on these carjackings that have been crossing the lines."

According to Slidell police, a driver was at the Wendy's drive-through, when men surrounded the car and forced the driver out, the stolen car was then found in the New Orleans East.

Slidell PIO Daniel Suzeneau said, "We're obviously now very interested in that particular incident because we believe that is also tied to the Slidell carjacking as well as the ones in New Orleans so it's kind of a big circle. That's happening right now."

Police believe this carjacking is connected to a recent string of violent carjackings in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, including one Thursday night in Algiers where JPSO deputies shot a 16-year-old during a shootout that stemmed from a carjacking.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said, “Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office called the New Orleans police department to assist in taking this vehicle down.”

Carjackings are up 17% in New Orleans, with 214 reported so far this year.