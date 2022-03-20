Cat's Meow bar worker killed by stray bullet in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — An employee at Cat's Meow Karaoke Bar is believed to be the victim in the fatal Bourbon Street shooting early Sunday morning. Police have arrested the suspected shooter.



The Cat's Meow remained closed Sunday evening after the fatal shooting left one of its employees dead.



"I heard from a friend who is like, 'what the hell, there was a shooting last night at Cat's.' I'm like, 'wait a minute, what?" said Miranda Nixon, a tarot card reader who works daily next to the Cat's Meow. "It just shocks the hell out of me."



According to NOPD, police responded to the 700 block of Bourbon Street just after 2 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest inside a business.