A man from St. Helena Parish was arrested on suspicion of stealing three calves from a rancher, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

LDAF agents first heard of the theft after a St. Helena Parish rancher complained about the theft of three calves from his property in Easleyville.

Cleophas D. McClendon was arrested for the theft after an investigation allegedly found him trying to sell the three baby cows at a local livestock market.

“While at the market, our Livestock Brand Commission officers noticed what appeared to be suspicious behavior by McClendon,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.

Investigators said McClendon confessed to the crime. He was charged with one count of livestock theft on July 25.

The three calves, valued at more than $1,500, were returned to their owner.

A court date for McClendon was not immediately available Wednesday morning.