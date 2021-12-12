14 people injured during drive-by shooting at vigil for Baytown homicide victim, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was killed and at least 13 others were injured when someone opened fire on a group of people in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop.

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person was killed and several others were injured Sunday when someone opened fire on a crowd that had gathered at a celebration of life, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown.

Gonzalez said a crowd of about 50 people gathered just before 7 p.m. to honor a recent murder victim. He said someone in a vehicle started shooting into the crowd as they started releasing balloons.

One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital and Gonzalez said at least 13 others were injured. The victim who died was later identified by deputies as Disha Allen.

Three of shooting victims were flown to area hospitals in critical condition and the others, according to Gonzalez, sustained non-fatal injuries.

Gonzalez said some of the victims could be children and the bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired.

Gonzalez said a disturbance broke out at a nearby clinic or hospital when victims arrived for treatment.

A suspect description has not been provided, but investigators did say they believe the shots came from a small dark-colored sedan.

Deputies said they are investigating an abandoned vehicle that was found set ablaze two miles from the shooting scene in the 6700 block of Juarez. This was at about 11:30 p.m.

They added that the vehicle matches the description of the one used in the shooting.

Gonzalez asked anyone with information about the shooting to call HCSO or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Here's the full update from Gonzalez:

Here's video from the shooting scene:

Here's what Gonzalez posted to Twitter:

Update to shooting on N. Market Loop: told the number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries. #HouNews https://t.co/ZDlSL7fGQu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been pic.twitter.com/SfVM3mrfrL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021