Central City becomes 'war zone' as bullets tear through homes, vehicles during shoot out

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Central City neighborhood that left dozens of bullet holes in people’s homes and vehicles.

It left neighbors shaken and saddened that they can’t escape the violence even inside their own homes.

“It sounded like a war zone, a war zone, and high-powered machine guns," neighbor Carolina Gallop said. “This is just unbelievable.”

Gallop has two bullets holes in front of her home, three in her SUV and at least two holes in her metal fence.

She told WWL-TV, “We’re dealing with the Coronavirus. We’re dealing with hurricanes. Now, I have to come and deal with this.”

Somebody shot up 7th Street between Daneel and South Saratoga, Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Linda Gielec was playing the piano in the front room of her home when she heard gun shots, a lot of them.

“I heard the shots for at least a minute straight,” Gielec said. “I looked to my left and I saw two guys literally chasing each other, running down this street in front of my house, shooting at each other.”

Some of the bullets also hit Cora Parker’s home.

She counted about 20 holes, some in her living room where she would normally be sitting.

Parker happened to be in a back room at the time, watching the evening news.

“(There is) a bullet hole in the curtain,” Parker said. “If I had been sitting there at the time, I would have got it. I know if I had been in there, I know I would have taken a bullet.”

Police found one man at the corner store down the street. He was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Neighbors suspect drug dealing outside that store may be to blame for the violence that hit too close to home.

“The problem is when there’s drugs, there’s violence,” Gallop said. “It wasn’t a shooting about nothing. It could have been something between two guys. Maybe it has nothing to do with the neighborhood.”

Neighbors would like to see additional police patrols on their street.

“Why is there so much crime,” Parker asked. “There’s constantly, every day somebody is being killed in the city and nothing is being done.”

“We just don’t want these guys coming back shooting again and retaliating with these people around,” Gallop said. “Just stop it!”

None of the neighbors were injured by the gunfire.