One dead after Central City double shooting

The NOPD is also investigating a French Quarter shooting where one man was shot in the leg.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in Central City that's left one man dead.

NOPD officials received a call of shots fired in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street just after 11 p.m. Friday night. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to separate hospitals, where one of the men eventually died.

The NOPD is also investigating a shooting that occurred in the French Quarter around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a man was shot in the leg at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street, near the New Orleans Jazz Museum. There is currently no information on his condition.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will become available after an autopsy is completed and his family has been notified.