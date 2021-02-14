Central City triple shooting leaves one dead and two injured, Saturday afternoon

According to a release from NOPD, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Washington and Loyola Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead in Central City.

Initial reports show that one of the three victims died at the scene and the others were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known at the moment.

There is no further information available as of now.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

