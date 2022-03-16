Central City shooting left man dead Wednesday, NOPD investigating

Police said just after 6:40 p.m., a call came in of an aggravated battery by shooting for the intersection of Willow and 3rd Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a shooting in Central City Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

When they arrived officers said an unresponsive man was found inside of a vehicle at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at the moment but the incident is currently under investigation.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide at Willow & 3rd sts. Initial reports show one victim who has been declared decased. pic.twitter.com/EhlDSFuUC7 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 17, 2022