Central City shooting left man dead Wednesday, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a shooting in Central City Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said just after 6:40 p.m., a call came in of an aggravated battery by shooting for the intersection of Willow and 3rd Streets.
When they arrived officers said an unresponsive man was found inside of a vehicle at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information is available at the moment but the incident is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
