One man dead after shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man dead.

Police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. on South Johnson Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times.

When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will become available after an autopsy is completed and his family has been notified.