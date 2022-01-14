Chalmette cleaning lady accused of stealing, using credits cards from clients home

She stole two credit cards from her client's home and made "unauthorized purchases" from two stores equaling more than $2,400.

CHALMETTE, La. — A Chalmette cleaning lady was arrested after she reportedly stole and used credit cards from one of her clients, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Kelly Noble, owner of Clean Vibes Cleaning Service.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau said she stole two credit cards from her client's home and made "unauthorized purchases" from two stores equaling more than $2,400.

Noble was booked on two counts of theft.

Sheriff James Pohlmann gave a word of warning on the situation:

“Always make sure you check people out before you allow them unsupervised access to your home and personal belongings,” the Sheriff said. “If possible, get recommendations from friends and family, and ask for references. Do your homework.”

