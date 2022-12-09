Chase across CCC leaves 6 wrecked vehicles, suspect captured

The chase resulted in three JPSO vehicles and three civilian cars wrecked and the suspect arrested, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto and NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson.

A female suspect led several Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles on a chase across the Crescent City Connection that ended at Galvez and Poydras Monday afternoon.

The chase resulted in three JPSO vehicles and three civilian cars wrecked and the suspect arrested, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Lopinto said that Jefferson Parish deputies were trying to stop a vehicle on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey that was believed to be wanted in connection with an unspecified investigation by the NOPD.

Lopinto said that when deputies tried to stop the vehicle, it took off, got onto the Westbank Expressway's elevated portion and raced across the Crescent City Connection, leaving several wrecked vehicles in its wake.

The chase ended at Galvez and Poydras in New Orleans where police have closed the surrounding area for investigation. According to Sheriff Lopinto, the female suspect threw a weapon out of the vehicle during the pursuit. He said that weapon has been recovered.

"This is another example of us working together," said Ferguson. "It's going to take all of us."

Lopinto said that six vehicles were wrecked in all. He said the entire pursuit probably lasted about 15 minutes.

Recently the NOPD and Jefferson Parish have been cooperating on investigations into carjackings in both parishes. Neither Ferguson nor Lopinto said if Monday's incident had anything to do with those cases.