Chauvin man strangled daughter after sawing through locked door: TPSO

CHAUVIN, La. — Authorities say a Chauvin man is in custody, accused of beating his daughter and choking her to near unconsciousness on Wednesday morning.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Sunny Acres Street for a minor child reportedly abused by her father. The child said she came from out of town to visit her father - 40-year-old Donnie Neil - who she had not seen in more than five years.

Soignet said Neil allegedly was using illegal drugs inside the home daily, which sparked an argument. The child said she went to a bedroom and locked the door during the argument and Neil became angry, punching the door several times before grabbing a saw and sawing his way through the door.

“After making entry into the room, Neil hit the female in her face several times and choked her to nearly unconsciousness while banging her head on the floor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Soignet said Neil then let go of the child and she ran to a nearby home to call the sheriff’s office.

The TPSO said there were “obvious” injuries to the child’s neck and face “that indicated that she was physically abused.” Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and found drug paraphernalia and shotgun shells. Neil was found hiding inside a neighbor’s home after deputies searched the area.

Soignet said Neil admitted to hitting the child “for supposedly being disrespectful.” He also reportedly admitted to using heroin and meth in the presence of the child.

Neil was arrested and booked on charges of domestic abuse battery, illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of a minor, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TPSO said he remains in jail on $51,000 bond.