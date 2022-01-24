Chef Menteur Hwy closed after double shooting

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway was first reported around 2:15 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities closed Chef Menteur Highway in both directions after a shooting left two people wounded on Monday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway was first reported around 2:15 p.m. Paramedics took two people to hospitals for treatment.

The NOPD did not say if the victims' injuries are life-threatening.

The police department said that all three lanes have been blocked off at Stemway Drive and Downman Road as officers investigate the scene.

