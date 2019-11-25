Authorities in Louisiana said a police officer has been arrested and accused of possessing crystal meth.

News outlets reported 39-year-old Westlake Police Senior Cpl. Jason O'Rourke was charged Thursday with malfeasance, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police Chief Chris Wilrye said narcotics detectives received a tip that O’Rourke was possibly using and distributing crystal meth.

Detectives corroborated the tip and obtained a warrant to search O’Rourke’s home. Detectives said crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

Wilrye said O’Rourke was fired immediately after his arrest.

O’Rourke worked for the Westlake Police Department for 10 years. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

ALSO: Man pleads not guilty to fooling nurses to change his diaper

ALSO: 3 arrested after luring a man to rob him in Covington, STPSO says

ALSO: Bodycam video shows chaotic scene, rescues at fiery salon crash