NEW ORLEANS — Police say the 4-year-old who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Seventh Ward lost his leg, and the boy's father survived multiple surgeries.

Police said the collision as fans were celebrating the Saints win with a party under the I-10 bridge on Nov. 24.

The crash happened near North Claiborne and Kerlecrec Street around 6:30 p.m. Hundreds of people were at the scene, celebrating the New Orleans Saints win.

Traffic backed up on Claiborne, making it difficult for EMS to reach the crash site, so a police officer rushed the 4-year-old to University Medical Center. Another officer took the father to the hospital.

Authorities are still looking for a man they believe is a person of interest in the case. NOPD detectives say Christopher Anders is not wanted for the crime, but detectives are looking to question him about the incident.

The NOPD said they are looking for Anders who because "he may have information vital to the investigation."

Both the 4-year-old victim and his father remain hospitalized as of Dec. 11, NOPD officials said.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a black Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway and struck the young boy, the boy's father and another vehicle. The driver of the Camaro ran from the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or Anders' whereabouts to call NOPD Traffic Division Detective Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).