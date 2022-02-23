x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Family says 2-year-old shot while sitting in mom's lap

2-year-old Denali Crawford was hit in the leg in a shooting last night in the Lower 9th Ward.

NEW ORLEANS — A two-year-old child who was shot while in his mother’s lap Tuesday night, appears to be doing okay with only a graze wound to the leg, according to his grandparents.

The grandparents say that Denali Crawford was on his mother’s lap when he was struck by a bullet about 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lizardi Street in the Lower Ninth Ward. 

Crawford was rushed to the hospital for treatment. 

Police say they don’t have any information regarding suspects or a motive in the case. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.  

Police also responded to a homicide Tuesday night on Dodt Street in the Seventh District. A man was shot at that spot and rushed to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.  

RELATED: Man killed, child shot in separate Tuesday night shootings

RELATED: Man shot, killed in Costco parking lot Sunday identified

RELATED: John Ehret student killed while walking to bus stop

In Other News

Child shot in Ninth Ward Tuesday night