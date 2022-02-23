Family says 2-year-old shot while sitting in mom's lap

2-year-old Denali Crawford was hit in the leg in a shooting last night in the Lower 9th Ward.

NEW ORLEANS — A two-year-old child who was shot while in his mother’s lap Tuesday night, appears to be doing okay with only a graze wound to the leg, according to his grandparents.

The grandparents say that Denali Crawford was on his mother’s lap when he was struck by a bullet about 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lizardi Street in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Crawford was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they don’t have any information regarding suspects or a motive in the case. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.