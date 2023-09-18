New Orleans man sentenced to 10 years after trying to pimp girlfriend’s teen daughter

The man was sentenced to 121 months after he admitted to texting the 15-year-old girl to ask how much it would cost for her to have sex with his friends.

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge sentenced a New Orleans man to more than 10 years in prison for attempting to pimp out his girlfriend’s underage daughter.

According to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, Kentrell Knighten, 39, of New Orleans was sentenced to 121 months and 15 years of supervised release after he admitted to texting the 15-year-old girl to ask how much it would cost for her to have sex with his friends.

The young girl’s friend saw the text messages and reported it to the school counselor who then contacted the authorities who then got a search warrant for the girl’s phone.

“These messages occurred in September 2022. In the text messages, the minor victim expressed fear of being alone with other adults. The defendant assured her that he would be in the room and that she would get paid between $75-100,” U.S. Attorney Brown said in a press release on Wednesday.

Knighten admitted to law enforcement agents that he texted the victim and that he discussed the minor victim engaging in sexual acts with other adult men for money.

On Wednesday, Knighten was sentenced on one count of coercion of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

"We urge parents to be keenly aware of who they allow around their children and into their homes,” Brown said.

“Child exploitation touches every corner of our community. This office will be vigilant in protecting our youth and prosecute all who try to disrupt the American family through criminal activity. We look forward to this defendant serving a lengthy prison sentence and an even longer period of court supervision once released.”