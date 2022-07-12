Child shot at Costco gas station

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the store on Dublin Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A young child was shot in the gas station area of Costco Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police received a call about 3:50 p.m. and the 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital. The condition of the child was not immediately known nor were the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The NOPD said there is no further information at this time. This is a breaking news story and WWL-TV will have updates on the story as they become available.